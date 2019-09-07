NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Comparing side by side

Both NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.52 N/A 1.73 9.70 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.75 14.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NI Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than NI Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NI Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has NI Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

NI Holdings Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, National General Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 47.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. NI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 0.4% are National General Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors NI Holdings Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.