NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand NI Holdings Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have NI Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.30% 8.30% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NI Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. N/A 16 9.70 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

NI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for NI Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is -98.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NI Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

NI Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NI Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors NI Holdings Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.