NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NI Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.30% 8.30% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NI Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. N/A 17 9.70 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

NI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NI Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.53 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is -98.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NI Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

NI Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors NI Holdings Inc.’s peers beat NI Holdings Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.