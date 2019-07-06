NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

We are comparing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 8.12 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 85.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.5. On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 78.57% and its average price target is $11. Based on the data given earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 36.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tocagen Inc. has 6.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Tocagen Inc. has 7.8% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.