NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

We will be contrasting the differences between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.31 N/A -0.07 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 63.61 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.26% and an $25.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 82.8% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.