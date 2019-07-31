NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.10 N/A -0.01 0.00 Repligen Corporation 67 22.27 N/A 0.37 185.51

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 79.70% upside potential and an average price target of $25.5. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential downside is -31.01% and its consensus price target is $65. Based on the results shown earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.