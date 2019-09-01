NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

We will be comparing the differences between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.95 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 3.1 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 43.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 72.3% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.