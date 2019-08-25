NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We are comparing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 9.66 N/A -0.07 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 22.19 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.72% and an $25.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.