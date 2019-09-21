NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.45 N/A -0.07 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 47.53 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, and a 54.45% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.