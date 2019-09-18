NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.80 N/A -0.07 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.18 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, and a 61.09% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential -10.55% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 61.7%. Insiders owned 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.