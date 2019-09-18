NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|8.80
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|10.18
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, and a 61.09% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential -10.55% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 61.7%. Insiders owned 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.