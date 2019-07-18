NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.21 N/A -0.01 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.10 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.45% and an $25.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 99.20% and its consensus target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 65.9% respectively. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.