NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|8.21
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|121.10
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.45% and an $25.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 99.20% and its consensus target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 65.9% respectively. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
