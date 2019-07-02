NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

This is a contrast between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.26 N/A -0.01 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 76.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.