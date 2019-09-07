NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.82 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.49% at a $25.5 average price target. Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average price target and a 18.13% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Omeros Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 52.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.