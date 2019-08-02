NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.12 N/A -0.07 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 79.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.5. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 26.68% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Magenta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 85.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.