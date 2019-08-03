NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.12 N/A -0.07 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 79.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.