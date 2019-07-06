NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5622.92 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Immunomedics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Immunomedics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 85.45%. On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 54.49% and its consensus target price is $21.86. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 4.63% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.