NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, and a 61.49% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.