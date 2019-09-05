NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.37 N/A -0.07 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 82.61 N/A -1.70 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 51.16%. Competitively the average price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 64.46% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 90% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.