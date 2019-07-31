NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.97 N/A -0.01 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 90.29 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 82.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.