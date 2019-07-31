NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|7.97
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|90.29
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 82.80%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
