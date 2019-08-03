NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.12 N/A -0.07 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.09 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 79.45%. On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 128.63% and its average price target is $23. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.