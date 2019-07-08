NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.80 N/A -0.01 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 33.86 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, BioTime Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 86.81% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $25.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.6% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 29.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.