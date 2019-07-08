NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|7.80
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|33.86
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.6%
|-58.3%
Liquidity
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, BioTime Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 86.81% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $25.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.6% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
|BioTime Inc.
|-1.67%
|-9.23%
|3.51%
|-18.89%
|-28.89%
|29.24%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 29.24% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioTime Inc.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
