NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 85.45% at a $25.5 consensus target price. Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 379.23%. The results provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 47.6%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.