NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

We are comparing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.27
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 61.49%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.