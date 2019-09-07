NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

We are comparing NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 61.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.