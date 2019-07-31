NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

We are contrasting NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.12 N/A -0.01 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.45 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, and a 79.32% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 68.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 96.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.