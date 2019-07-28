NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Contrasting side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 16.42 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 88.19% upside potential and an average target price of $25.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -7.78% downside. The results provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 85.7%. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.