NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Contrasting side by side

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 57.76 N/A -5.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 85.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 78% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.