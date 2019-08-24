NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Contrasting side by side

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 9.66 N/A -0.07 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 46.72% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $25.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.