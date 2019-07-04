NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Contrasting side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.97 N/A -0.01 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 82.66%. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,133.25%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 23%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.