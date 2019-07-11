NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparison side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.96 N/A -0.01 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, and a 83.06% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,988.54% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.