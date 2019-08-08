NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.04 N/A -0.07 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.59% and an $25.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 7.5% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.