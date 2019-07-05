NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.16 N/A -0.01 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 24.01 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 83.98%. Competitively the average target price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is $16.5, which is potential 147.75% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 29.11% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 38.74% stronger performance.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.