NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparison side by side

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.30 N/A -0.07 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 168.16 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 70.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 57.7% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.