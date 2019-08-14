NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparison side by side

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|8.30
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|168.16
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 70.80%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 57.7% respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
