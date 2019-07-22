NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.01 N/A -0.01 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.90 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 81.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 6.6%. 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.