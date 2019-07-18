NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Contrasting side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.06 N/A -0.01 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MorphoSys AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MorphoSys AG Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 80.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 7.3% respectively. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% MorphoSys AG -6.45% -2.13% -9.68% -17.47% -8.28% -1.94%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MorphoSys AG.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors MorphoSys AG.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.