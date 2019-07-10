NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.82 N/A -0.01 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 86.27%. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $15.42, with potential upside of 233.05%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 72.4%. Insiders held 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 66.9% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.