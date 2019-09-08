NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.49% at a $25.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.