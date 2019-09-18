NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.80 N/A -0.07 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.53 N/A -3.93 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Intrexon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.09% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $25.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 80.1%. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.