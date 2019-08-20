NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Contrasting side by side

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.31 N/A -0.07 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 70.45% at a $25.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.