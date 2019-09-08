NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 61.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.