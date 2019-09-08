NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.27
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 61.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
