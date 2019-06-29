NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Contrasting side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.36 N/A -0.01 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 74.18% upside potential and an average price target of $25.5. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average price target and a 121.73% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.