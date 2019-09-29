NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 166,854,283.93% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 851,800,044.17% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 82.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 10.6%. 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.