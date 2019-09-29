NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|26.68M
|-0.07
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|23.14M
|-1.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|166,854,283.93%
|0%
|0%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|851,800,044.17%
|-212%
|-134%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 82.80%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 10.6%. 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
