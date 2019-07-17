NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.11 N/A -0.01 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 79.58%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 33.48% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.