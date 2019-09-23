NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Comparison side by side

Since NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.11 N/A -0.07 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, and a 55.49% upside potential. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $171.5 consensus target price and a 38.44% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats argenx SE on 4 of the 6 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.