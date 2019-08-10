NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.98 N/A -0.07 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 82.40% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $25.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 58.84% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.