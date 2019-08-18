NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparing side by side

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.06 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, and a 71.14% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 25.70% upside. The data provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.