NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Comparison side by side

Both NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 4.98 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.6 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 43.82% at a $25.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $167.5, which is potential 66.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.