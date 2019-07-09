NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Contrasting side by side

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.78 N/A -0.01 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 158.42 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 87.22%. Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $61, with potential upside of 49.84%. Based on the data given earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.