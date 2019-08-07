NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) Analysts See $-0.31 EPS; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 15.After having $-1.21 EPS previously, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -74.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 32,696 shares traded. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 18.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 2,798 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 17,943 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 15,145 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $242.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.04% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 16.17M shares traded or 82.67% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 1.28 million shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.67M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Harvey Cap Inc holds 4,500 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 1,254 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc invested in 2,000 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 51,548 shares. Archon Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moors & Cabot reported 0.61% stake. Amer Int Grp has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% or 26,517 shares. King Wealth invested in 2,818 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,082 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 169,187 shares to 41,503 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 10,102 shares and now owns 3,698 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $168 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report.

Among 2 analysts covering NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.