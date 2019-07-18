NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

We are contrasting NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners LP 13 0.08 N/A -0.75 0.00 Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 0.10 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NGL Energy Partners LP and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NGL Energy Partners LP and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 16.3% 5.1% Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGL Energy Partners LP. Its rival Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NGL Energy Partners LP and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

NGL Energy Partners LP’s average price target is $15, while its potential downside is -1.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.7% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares and 15.7% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGL Energy Partners LP 7.08% 2.91% 11.78% 40.83% 32.6% 51.41% Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 16.21% 14.02% 36.45% 9.73% -44.71% 91.4%

For the past year NGL Energy Partners LP has weaker performance than Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.