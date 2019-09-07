Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Value Rose While Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $16.32 Million; Union Bankshares Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Raised by $457,160

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 576,308 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,705 shares to 108,252 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,382 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Korea Inv Corporation invested in 0.49% or 1.24 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc stated it has 64,674 shares. Davidson Investment owns 201,437 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 2,918 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Markel holds 0.17% or 114,500 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,747 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Blue Capital accumulated 6,216 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Com stated it has 34 shares. Telemus Limited Liability has 30,668 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc has 0.5% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1.3% or 2.14M shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.19% or 8,060 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 806 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications, a New York-based fund reported 17.50 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 12,132 shares stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.8% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 330,000 were reported by Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Company. Citadel Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com owns 5,800 shares. Spirit Of America invested in 151,508 shares. 33,159 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 323,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrow Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 51,422 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co accumulated 16,300 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,394 are owned by Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership. 12,800 are owned by Hilltop. The California-based First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 124,689 shares to 235,279 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.